The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Niche Market returns for 15th birthday with Mother's Day knick-knacks

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated April 27 2024 - 2:03pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pullen and Georgia Wearne of Hilltop Handmade at the Niche Market at the Tramsheds, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
Chris Pullen and Georgia Wearne of Hilltop Handmade at the Niche Market at the Tramsheds, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

Jewellery and knives aren't a common pairing, but husband and wife pair Chris Pullen and George Wearne have managed to make their creative fruits a perfect match.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and culture reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.