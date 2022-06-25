The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Staff shortages at Ashley Youth Detention Centre keep child detainees in their rooms for '22 hours a day'

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated June 26 2022 - 4:16am, first published June 25 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff shortages at Ashley leave child detainees locked up

The Tasmanian Department of Communities has described staffing issues at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre as "not ideal" after 13 detainees were put into lockdown while in the care of just six youth workers on Friday and five on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.