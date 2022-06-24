For Launceston based musician Medhanit it seems the only way is up as her career continues to grow.
A staple on the Tasmanian events and festival scene over the last few years, her electronic indie-pop sounds have seen Tassie locals rally around the young singer.
She has recently toured with Aussie music royalty PNAU and has supported Holy Holy on their recent national tour.
After releasing her debut single Her, and second single, Same Things, Medhanit has spent time working on a string of new songs set for release over the next 12 months.
The 22-year-old is embarking on her first set of headline shows, something she said she is excited but also nervous for.
"I do feel a bit more pressure in a way as it is a more intimate setting and we have done all the planning ourselves. The set time is longer, we will be doing an hour show," she said.
"Charlie ,my band mate, and I have been working on making a high energy dance set, which is dance orientated, it's a nice change in regards to playing at 30 minute slot at various festival.
"We have been working really hard in putting together a great live show for people."
Growing up in the family music store, Medhanit said she has developed a strong love of music and the endless possibilities it allows.
"I grew up taking piano and guitar lessons and it was pretty clear fairly early on that my passion was music, words lyrics and song writing," she said.
"By the time high school rolled around I was doing acoustic gigs and by the time I finished school I had linked up with Jack MacLaine [Launceston producer and one half of electronic duo Sumner] and entered the world of production.
"I hope by the time it gets closer to the shows I'll be only excited but I do feel nervous at the moment, with the shows being the first time I've ever done a headline show, it's crazy."
Medhanit notes that the support of her local community has been wonderful, and says she feels the support of the Tasmanian public and fellow musicians.
She credits her musical inspirations as Angie McMahon and Tkay Maidza, two contrasting artists that draw from different genres.
"Angie MacMahon has a big emphasis on heart wrenching lyrics and the build of the song, and then Tkay has the most amazing production and staging and outfits and the whole presence she has on stage is amazing," she said.
"That's the blend that I go for, introspective lyrics with some hard hitting production and energy. I have lots of strong, female Australian artists that I look up to."
Medhanit will perform at Altar in Hobart on July 1 and at The Royal Oak in Launceston on July 2, with special guests, Jack McLaine and Baltimore Charlot.
For tickets visit linktr.ee/medhanitmusic
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
