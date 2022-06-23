The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian refugee services see surge in demand, call for donations

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
Updated June 25 2022 - 11:00am, first published June 23 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PHOENIX: Jane Carlon in Launceston. Picture: Joshua Peach

As World Refugee Week comes to a close, Tasmania's migrant and refugee support services are continuing to ask for donations amid a surge in global geopolitical turmoil over the last year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Peach

Joshua Peach

Journalist

Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.