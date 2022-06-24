Hydro Tas to provide 15 weeks paid leave for new parents

The Examiner
Hydro Tasmania will provide 15 weeks paid leave for new parents beginning July 1

CB
By Clancy Balen
Updated June 24 2022 - 10:54am, first published 10:00am
Under a new policy, Hydro Tasmania on Friday will guarantee its employees 15 weeks of paid parental leave, regardless of their primary or secondary carer status.

