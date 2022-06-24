Hydro Tas to provide 15 weeks paid leave for new parents

Under a new policy, Hydro Tasmania on Friday will guarantee its employees 15 weeks of paid parental leave, regardless of their primary or secondary carer status.
Taking effect from July 1, the company said the policy was part of their "equitable and progressive" plan to support workers regardless of whether the other parent is on paid leave simultaneously.
Hydro Tasmania acting chief executive Ian Brooksbank said the company was committed to supporting employees to successfully navigate their careers alongside their lives outside of work and shift "unnecessary and gendered attitudes that perpetuate inequality".
The policy mirrors a similar announcement by Rio Tinto in March, which updated their parental leave policy to give new parents 18 months leave, including full pension contributions.
The new policy came into effect on June 13.
The mining giant, which owns Bell Bay Aluminium, announced the policy following calls for more equal and substantive parental allowances for new parents regardless of gender.
At the time, Rio Tinto chief people officer James Martin said he hoped by providing full pension contributions during periods of unpaid parental leave or reduced hours, the company could begin to close the gender pension gap.
