Another road safety expert has weighed in on the state's rising road toll.
Former Road Safety Advisory Council chairman Jim Cox said he was frustrated over driver complacency when it came to road safety.
Advertisement
"It's the same as always, people just ignore what they think doesn't affect them," he said.
For years, Mr Cox said the issue remained the same and now the Tasmanian state road toll for fatalities was 31, more than double what it was this time in 2021.
Mr Cox said while roads and cars were safer than ever, drivers continued to adhere to the road rules.
"Governments will put in over the years as much as they possibly can to try and reduce the trauma on the roads," he said.
"That includes better cars, safer roads, and the barriers have been a massive influence on that. But people still find a way and that you can't just put all back onto government. The onus of responsibility comes back to the driver. It's that simple."
Desensitisation to fatalities was another concern, Mr Cox believed.
"Some people seem to have a look and go, 'oh, that's so bad, that's terrible'. And then we move on," he said.
"Unless it affects you, it doesn't matter but it does."
Mr Cox's comment came after another fatal car crash was reported on Monday.
Police were investigating the single vehicle Greens Beach crash which left a 54-year-old woman dead.
Mr Cox said he wanted to see more police on the road and believed there needed to be more police visible on the roads.
"You see them, you slow down," he said.
Other experts in road safety had shared similar concerns over the past week.
On Sunday, former Sergeant Terry Reaney - who spent more than four decades in Tasmania Police before retiring in March - said the lack of a visible police presence on the roads over the last two years had led to complacency among the public.
Advertisement
Former Tasmania Police Northern District Commander Brett Smith also said he wanted to see a more substantial effort to try and change drive behaviour.
Mr Cox reiterated his simple message for motorists to drive to the condition of the road.
"People just have to be more mindful," Mr Cox said.
"I don't know that we get the message out there in the right areas as strongly as we should."
Current Road Safety Advisory Council chairman Scott Tilyard said there was considerable effort and funding being expended on making roads safer.
Advertisement
"The most significant way to reduce the road toll would be for all road users to pay more attention, drive responsibly and to the conditions, and comply with the road rules," he said.
"Support for the RSAC is provided through the Department of State Growth and more than $75 million, from the Road Safety Levy, is already being invested on road safety initiatives in Tasmania under the Tasmanian Government's Towards Zero Action Plan 2020-24 (Action Plan). A further $4.2 million per annum is provided by the Motor Accidents Insurance Board (MAIB) for RSAC's public education and enforcement activities."
RSAC's current campaign targets speeding - the 'Over is Over' speed campaign aims to increase motorists' awareness of driving safely within the speed limit and encourage positive behavioural change.
Tasmania road fatalities:
2022: 31 (20 June 2022)
2021: 12 (20 June 2021)
Advertisement
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.