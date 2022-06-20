Woman dies in single-vehicle Greens Beach crash

A woman has died in a single-vehicle crash at Greens Beach, police have confirmed, bringing the state's death toll to 31 for the year to date.
Advertisement
Tasmania Police said in a statement it was believed the crash on Greens Beach Road happened overnight.
"Around 7.55am, police received a report of a single-vehicle crashed around 5km out of Greens Beach," police said.
The car appears to have left the road and crashed into trees and shrubs, and rolled onto its roof. At this stage, the crash is believed to have occurred overnight.
The road was opened for a short time at 12.25pm, allowing for the vehicle to be removed by a tow truck. An ambulance was also seen leaving the crash site at the same time.
The police spokesman said an investigat8ion into the crash was being conducted a report would be prepared for the Coroner.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the woman," they said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.