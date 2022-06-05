Gale force warning in effect, SES called out following reports of rising water

Launceston and those across the North can expect the wet and windy weather to continue throughout Sunday and into Monday as a gale force warning remains in effect.
With a low-pressure system passing over Tasmania, strong winds of up to 45 knots are expected to batter the North of the island, bringing more wet and windy weather.
The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed a gale force warning for islands in the Bass Strait and most of the North, North-West and North-East coasts would remain in effect for Sunday and Monday.
The State Emergency Service confirmed they had received 16 calls in eight hours from people in the North and North-West of the state following the heavy rainfall.
SES northern regional manager David Nicholls said two crews had been called out in Launceston after receiving reports of fallen branches and water ingress into homes through blocked gutters.
He said no "significant" property damage had been reported with crews reporting water damage to ceilings and light fittings, while fallen branches had landed across roads and driveways blocking cars.
Mr Nicholls said one crew was called to provide sandbagging at a Newstead business which reported rising water, however, the water did not enter the business and had subsided by the time the SES arrived.
He said six more crews had been dispatched across the North and North West with two crews called out to assist people in Burnie, two in Devonport and two in the West Tamar region.
Mr Nicholls said many of the calls could have been avoided by routine home maintenance, pruning trees and clearing gutters and downpipes.
According to bureau, Launceston, Burnie, Smithton, Ulverstone, Queenstown and St Helens can all expect continued heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.
It confirmed on Sunday Launceston would receive a "very high" - near 100 per cent - chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon.
They said the region could expect northerly winds of between 25 to 35 km/h tending north to north-westerly on Sunday, but easing to 15 to 25 km/h and turning westerly on Monday.
On the central plateau, the low-pressure system will strengthen over the state on Sunday moving across the far South of the state early Monday, then away to the southeast, leaving a strong and gusty southwesterly stream in its wake that will persist through to Tuesday and Wednesday.
