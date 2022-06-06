Concerns have been raised by community groups after the Tasmanian Government tabled an alternative solution from one previously submitted.
The Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania (ALCT) has expressed dismay and despair over the government tabling the Parliamentary proclamations for the creation of low-grade reserves in the World Heritage-listed Great Western Tiers, as an alternative to the Aboriginal Community's claim and proposal for an Aboriginal-owned kooparoona niara National Park.
The ALCT are saying they feel "ignored" by the government after sending in a formal claim in early 2021 to then-premier Peter Gutwein, and a further two letters with no answers.
ALCT manager Rebecca Digney said it was "beyond underwhelming" when the proclamation was tabled on June 2 which will class the Great Western Tiers as a Conservation Area under the Nature Conservation Act 2002.
"On the anniversary of the Mabo decision and at the end of Reconciliation Week, this completely sidelines the interest of Aboriginal people and government's own commitment to declare a national park," she said.
In 2021, the state's Parks Department has sought public feedback over a proposal to reserve Crown Land Future Potential Production Forest Land within the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area.
The ALCT submitted a proposal to the department that the Kooparoona Niara National Park be developed over 16 parcels of land in the Great Western Tiers area.
"Here is an opportunity where Unallocated Crown Land that was never ceded by Aboriginal people will be presented to Parliament for a tenure change," Ms Digney said.
"Why shouldn't an Aboriginal-owned national park be part of the mix?
"In 1803 Aboriginal people owned 100 per cent of lutruwita/Tasmania. In 200 years, while progress has been made and the process and benefits of returning land to Aboriginal ownership is well established, the Aboriginal Community owns less than .01 per cent of Tasmania's land mass.
"This is a missed opportunity to deliver a win-win and establish an iconic new tenure in Tasmania."
In March 2021, it was reported how conservation groups supported ALCT's proposal such as The Tasmanian National Parks Association and Wilderness Society Tasmania.
"The social, environmental, economic and Aboriginal benefits of a new national park far outweigh the unambitious proposal to turn these reserves into regional reserves and conservation areas," Wilderness Society state campaign manager Tom Allen said at the time.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
