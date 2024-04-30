Poetry pair who took a chance at an outback adventure, bring home the win

A tutor and her student returned from an epic outback adventure to the 2024 Victorian Bush Poetry Championships with big smiles and even bigger trophies.
Grade nine student, Paige Duncan-Rainbird and her tutor, Catherine Connell, travelled to the foothills of Australian High Country in Corryong, to the Man From Snowy River Bush Festival in early April.
The pair received first and second place in the novus section, and Ms Connell said the wins were "not expected".
"I was really proud of Paige- we didn't really know what the competition was going to be like," she said.
Ms Connell said Paige learned on the job while competing and she was extremely proud as her teacher.
"After she completed her first performance, there were a couple of things she got feedback on," she said.
"She took that information on board and adapted, stepping up the next performances and placing in the top three."
Paige also won the Jan Lewis encouragement award.
Ms Connell said in just a couple of days Paige learned so much at the event.
"Having the chance to watch the other performances, speak to competitors, the committee and the judges - taught her more I could've taught in 10 years," she said.
Paige said she received third place in the original section, performing her own poem Don't Speak like a Bogan.
"I had a great time - I haven't done much travelling, so getting there was really exciting," she said.
"I enjoyed learning about the history behind all the towns we drove through."
Paige said she was grateful for the experience and the feedback given to her by the judges.
"The main thing I learned is to just be yourself and relax - as I went through each section I felt my nerves ease off," she said.
Paige said she is beyond grateful for Ms Connell's tutoring at Miss B's Student Services.
"My favourite thing about working with her is the good laughs at competitions," she said.
"She is always the first person to put a smile back on our faces, no matter how we performed."
