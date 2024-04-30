Inquest clears three police officers over fatal 2020 shooting

A coronial inquest has cleared three police officers involved in a fatal shooting four years ago of wrongdoing.
Geoffrey Russell Mason died at Brighton on February 17 2020, after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.
The incident took place at an address on Tea Tree Road at Brighton, where Mr Mason was staying with his in-laws.
Mr Mason, who was 38 at the time of his death, had a long criminal record and a history of drug and alcohol abuse.
He had become agitated and threatened relatives with a knife after they accused him of stealing beer.
Later, Mr Mason jumped in a car and rammed a police vehicle blocking the property's driveway in an attempt to escape.
The three officers exited their vehicle as Mr Mason reversed back up the driveway 18 metres.
He then started towards the officers at high speed, intending to either ram the police vehicle again or the officers on foot.
Two of the officers - Constable Tim Mitchell and Sergeant Brad Conyers - fired more than a dozen shots at the approaching car, one of which struck Mr Mason in the head.
He was pronounced dead at the scene hours later.
In her report, Coroner Olivia McTaggart found that the use of force by the officer that fired the fatal shot, Constable Mitchell, was justified.
"When Constable Mitchell fired his weapon, he held a reasonable belief that Sergeant Conyers was in imminent threat of death or serious injury and that the use of lethal force by him was not unreasonable in the circumstances," the report read.
The Coroner also cleared the other officer that fired shots.
"Sergeant Conyers was justified in shooting at Mr Mason in order to defend himself and others.
"Mr Mason was using his vehicle as a weapon. In these circumstances, he [Sergeant Conyers] should not be criticised for lowering his aim on his subsequent shots to protect those civilians and officers at risk from the discharge of his firearm."
The third officer at the scene, Constable Abu Chowdhury, was also cleared.
Ms McTaggart also found that the officers' actions complied with police protocols found in the Tasmania Police manual.
Police Commissioner Donna Adams welcomed the coronial findings.
"This incident reminds us of the challenging environment that our police officers work in on a daily basis and the importance of our training, leadership and teamwork in responding to calls for assistance from the community," she said.
"No police officer wishes to be faced with the circumstances of that day. This was a tragic outcome for everyone involved and our thoughts and sympathies continue to be with Mr Mason's family as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident."
