Politicians warned over corruption watchdog's investigations

The head of Tasmania's Integrity Commission has warned the state's politicians not to speculate about the identities of individuals subject to investigations.
The warning comes just two weeks before the new parliament sits for the first time, and after several recent incidents where Labor and other parties publicly speculated whether government ministers were under investigation.
"We have been very clear that we do not confirm or deny which organisations or individuals are the subject of current investigations," chief commissioner Greg Melick said.
"Nor should others speculate whether the Commission is undertaking an investigation into a particular person or entity.
"This approach protects the integrity of our investigations by affording fairness to the subjects of those investigations - who by definition have not been found to have committed any act of misconduct."
He said it also allowed Integrity Commission investigators to "do their jobs without unnecessary public influence or pressure."
The statement is likely intended to crack down on Labor, Greens and independents that have frequently speculated about the subject of investigations as a form of attack against the government.
Over the weekend, new Labor shadow-Attorney-General Rebecca White published a statement questioning whether a government minister was the subject of the Integrity Commission's 'Loyetea' investigation.
During the election campaign, new Labor leader Dean Winter suggested that a Liberal Braddon candidate was the subject of the Integrity Commission's 'Columba' investigation.
Greens and independent members have also publicly speculated about the investigations.
According to the Integrity Commission, ensuring confidentiality is not only to avoid damaging a person's reputation, but also to ensure evidence is properly gathered and preserved.
People subject to investigation are issued confidentiality notices, and are unable to comment on or answer questions about investigations, according to the Commission.
"Breaching a notice could result in fines of up to 2,000 penalty units, which currently amounts to $390,000."
Labor Shadow Minister for Integrity Rebecca White said she remained committed to holding the government to account.
"Jeremy Rockliff's government has a number of very serious integrity questions hanging over its head."
