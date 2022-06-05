The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Unlicensed man charged after crashing into store front while driving drunk

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated June 5 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRASH: Bank of Queensland Launceston branch's front door damage from a car crash on Sunday morning. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Updated, 11.30am:

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.