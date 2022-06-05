Updated, 11.30am:
A Bank of Queensland spokesperson said the damage to the front doors of the George street branch is being assessed after a drunk driver crashed into the location Sunday morning.
Repairs will be repaired as soon as possible, most likely Monday morning.
The Launceston branch should be open for customers Monday afternoon.
Earlier, 10am:
A Launceston business has suffered "significant damage" to its storefront after an early morning crash by an unlicensed driver on Sunday morning.
The 23-year-old man lost control of his vehicle at 2.45am on Sunday morning and crashed into the Bank Of Queensland's George Street premises.
The driver, along with his passenger were not inured in the crash.
The driver has been charged with several offences including drink driving, and was bailed to appear in the Launceston Court at a later date.
Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen a maroon Nissan X-Trail driving erratically in the Launceston CBD during the early hours of Sunday.
Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
