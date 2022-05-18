The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Michael Mansell calls on Crown Lands Maps to withdraw published maps

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated May 18 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania chairman Michael Mansell

A prominent Tasmanian indigenous advocate has demanded that the state government withdraw recently published maps for circulation after a racist name was used to identify a remote island.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.