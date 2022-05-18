A prominent Tasmanian indigenous advocate has demanded that the state government withdraw recently published maps for circulation after a racist name was used to identify a remote island.
The Crown Lands Maps services has published maps with the name "Niggerhead Rock" to identfy an island near Titima/Trefoil on the far North-West.
Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania chairman Michael Mansell said it was a disgrace.
"The origin of the name clearly was generated by white racists who couldn't care less about the effect on Aboriginal people of slurs such as 'nigger' when referring to us."
The Tasmanian government has been contacted for comment.
More to come.
