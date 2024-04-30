Runaway 'rust bucket' breaks mooring in Tamar, shuts down Bell Bay

A massive 63-metre ship that broke loose in the Tamar has been rescued.
The MV Wyuna, a former AMC training ship that has sat in the Tamar for decades, broke loose from its mooring before 7am this morning.
Clarence Point resident Cherie Ann Ritchie said she had a double take when she spotted the Wyuna's unmistakable yellow from her window.
"I was surprised to see the Wyuna was actually leaving," she said.
"It's always been a sore point of how much longer it's going to stay moored at Beauty Point.
"I got totally sidetracked by the time - I didn't realise how quickly a couple of hours can go when you're watching what's happening on the river."
The vessel changed direction multiple times and got as far as Long Tom Reef before being secured by two tugs about 8.20am.
It has been temporarily moored at berth 7 at the Port of Bell Bay, where it will be inspected.
TasPorts chief executive Anthony McDonald said TasPorts had previously voiced concerns to Wyuna's ownership about its "deteriorating condition" and the safety of its mooring.
"While private moorings are a matter for vessel owners, it is a timely reminder of the importance of ensuring they are robust and safe," Mr Donald said.
"While at this stage it appears the quick response has mitigated potential harm, TasPorts is prepared in the event an oil spill response is required and we have offered to undertake a hull inspection to assess the integrity of the vessel.
"I want to acknowledge and thank the TasPorts' towage crews, VTS crew, pilots, marine and lines teams, who responded swiftly and safely to the incident, securing the vessel without further harm."
Bell Bay port was closed for about five hours while the rescue took place, which delayed one inbound vessel.
The ship's escape brought about a range of reactions on social media, including one suggestion it be repurposed as the replacement Divo at Beauty Point.
"She is a lovely addition to our estuary," one wrote.
Another said: "It is a seagull infested rust bucket that unfortunately has run out of time and love. Needs permanent removal before it becomes a major problem to shipping and our Tamar River estuary."
Mv Wyuna was donated in about 2013 to the Western Port Oberon Association, who planned to transform it into a floating museum in Victoria.
The move is yet to come into fruition.
