Westbury train crash could cost 'in the millions'

A Tasrail crew had gathered to survey the scene of a train crash before 8am on Tuesday.
The evening prior, a train of predominantly empty wagons had collided with an empty log truck at a level crossing in Westbury.
The front half of the truck spun out of the crossing and into a power pole, while its trailer was pushed 120 metres up the line.
The lead locomotive derailed and sat wheel-deep in dirt, but the rest of the train remained on the track.
Neither the driver of the truck or locomotive were physically injured.
Assessing the site on Tuesday morning, Tasrail chief executive Steven Dietrich said the outcome could have been far worse.
"We're talking serious injuries - if not fatalities - that could have happened here at 4.45pm yesterday afternoon," he said.
"The truck was unloaded - if it had've been a loaded truck I'd suggest we'd be talking a lot differently about the two drivers involved - the train driver and the truck driver."
The mess will take some time to clear up.
Workers have begun dismantling a private fence to allow for as many as three cranes to access the derailed locomotive.
However, the scene must remain in situ until national rail safety regulator officers arrive from the mainland about 11am.
Work to shift the train and repairs to 120 metres of damaged track will likely not begin until after 2pm.
"This will run into possibly the millions of dollars," Mr Dietrich said.
"The process will be to re-rail that locomotive, clear the consist and probably stable the locomotive here on the siding until we can assess if it can be dead-hauled back to Launceston.
"The network is not going to be open [for a while]. If I was extremely optimistic [it'll be] another 24 hours - but it's probably 48 hours which really impacts the freight flows in Tasmania as well."
The level crossing has visible stop signs and rail crossing signs on both sides of the intersection.
Tasmania Police believe inattention was a contributing factor in the crash.
Mr Dietrich said the crash followed a string of crashes between trains and heavy vehicles across Australia, and urged drivers to pay better attention at the wheel.
"What's it going to take for people to follow road rules?" he said.
"Is it going to take a fatality?
"You can see how clear that stop sign is and people still do not follow road rules. These aren't rail rules, these are road rules.
"How do we get to the community and get it in people's minds to concentrate and if it says 'stop', to stop?"
Marriott Street will remain blocked until the scene is cleared.
