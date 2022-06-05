Northern woman in her 90s dies with COVID-19

COVID-19-related deaths in Tasmania now stand at 79 after a woman in her 90s passed away with the virus in the North.
The state recorded 529 new cases of COVID-19 overnight on Saturday and 590 more Tasmanians were released from isolation after having recovered from the infection.
More than 4200 active cases of COVID-19 remain in isolation across the state.
There are 42 with the virus in hospital, of which 18 are being treated specifically for COVID-19.
There are 27 people in hospital in the South, 11 in the North and four in the North-West.
There are no patients with COVID-19 under intensive care.
More than 170,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Tasmania since it entered the state in March 2020.
According to the recent COVID-19 surveillance report, new weekly COVID cases declined in the last week of May after a plateau.
The rate of new COVID-19 cases remained highest in the Brighton municipality, followed by Launceston and Burnie.
Young adults aged between 20 and 29 years continue to have the highest total number of cases per 1000 people, followed by children aged five to 11 years old.
Nobody aged below 40 to 49 years has died in Tasmania with COVID-19.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
