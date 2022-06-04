The Examiner
TSL: Jobi Harper has 43 disposals as Launceston win big

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated June 4 2022 - 9:27am, first published 9:25am
Launceston skipper Jobi Harper collected 43 disposals and kicked four goals in another barnstorming performance.

Launceston ensured Lauderdale wouldn't get the better of them twice, defeating the Bombers 14.8 (92) to 3.7 (25) at Windsor Park.

