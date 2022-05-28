Working all week in Hobart, Launceston skipper Jobi Harper dashed to UTAS Stadium to face North Launceston on Friday night.
As he arrived six minutes before the bounce, Alec Wright fulfilled the pre-game skipper duties and Launceston started undermanned before Harper emerged.
He didn't get on the ground until the 13-minute mark but made every minute count to be "clearly best on ground" in coach Mitch Thorp's eyes.
"To have 37 disposals from not an ideal preparation just speaks of the leader he is and how important our club is to him," Thorp said.
"We could have easily sat him out and not played him but he wouldn't have a bar of that, he sort of forced my hand and the relationship we've got, I'll back him in with those type of decisions."
During that time, he's won two Baldock Medals as best afield in a grand final (2013 and 2020) and is a three-time premiership player.
Thorp has either played with or coached him for eight years and believes Friday night's 58-point game is "right up there" with his best.
Standing at 190cm and 100kg, Harper also served as young ruckman Tiernan McCormack's deputy as they battled North's Alex Lee.
"To be honest, it's been a bit of the stuff Patty Cripps has been doing for Carlton, it's probably given us the confidence to leverage Jobi through that part of the ground," Thorp said.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
