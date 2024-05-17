NTFA premier footy tips: Could this be the closest round of the season?

Four games that finish with margins of 20 points or less is what we could see in NTFA premier round seven.
Rocherlea versus Longford is the headline act given they are the past two premiership winners.
They both have had strong starts to the season and are motivated to post early wins. Neither want to leave a finals spot to chance in such a competitive year.
Rocherlea have a few more experienced top liners like Jordan Cousens that could prove the difference which was the case against Hillwood last weekend.
The Bridgenorth and Hillwood clash also presents as a belter at Parrot Park.
The Sharks were gallant against Rocherlea but are missing dominant ruck Hamish Leedham with a knee injury that Jake Pearce said could keep him out for multiple weeks.
Meanwhile, the Parrots have been in good form and seem to gelling well with their new-look playing group, including former Launceston players Ryan Tyrrell and Jayden Hinds.
They also have two young rucks - Dylan Farquhar and Tom Symes - who have been honing their craft for the past year and a half at senior level.
The Bracknell versus George Town match-up at Blue Gum Park feels like it could go either way as well.
The Redlegs appear to be better than their 1-4 record suggests after losing a couple of close ones.
They lost to Bridgenorth after leading by 26 points at half-time and then fell to Hillwood after enjoying a 36-point margin at quarter-time.
Bracknell's challenge is consistency so it will be interesting to see how they go across the four quarters against a solid George Town who are now 2-4.
Consistency has also got to be on the agenda for the Saints who have narrowly lost to Rocherlea and Longford but were well beaten by Bridgenorth and Hillwood.
It appears Bracknell's big names, such as Josh Woolley and Connor Wiggins, could be the difference in this one.
Meanwhile, it would be great to have an even contest between Deloraine and Scottsdale on Saturday.
The two winless teams of the competition have both been on the end of some 100-point plus losses this year.
Deloraine beat Scottsdale twice last year and picked up some handy recruits during the off-season such as the Rickard brothers and Latrobe's Alex Diprose and appear to have the depth to get over the line.
The Pies posted their most-competitive performance in round six with a 28-point loss to George Town.
Round seven
All 2pm
Starts at 2.30pm
