There'll be plenty of excitement ahead of the NTFAW premier round 11 Launceston versus Old Launcestonians match-up at Windsor Park.
But the teams will have to wait three weeks to get on the field due to representative footy next weekend and a competition bye the week after.
Advertisement
Both sides will go into the clash with hot form.
The Blues were too skillful for Bridgenorth, recording a 14.8 (92) to 2.0 (12) round-nine victory at Parrot Park on Saturday.
The Lady Blues' evasive skills and clean ball movement was on display as they marched to a 46-point half-time lead.
Holly Leonard and Meg Radford ended up with a trio of goals each while Ebonie Agostini and Liana Freestone finished with a pair each.
Remi Smith also snagged a couple and was the Lady Blues' best player.
Letitia Johnston continued her consistent season for the green, red and yellow while Alice Robinson and Emily Mckinnell put in solid performances. Mckinnell and Courtney Sharman were the Parrots' goal-kickers.
Launceston coach Ash Smith said his group was playing well as a team.
"Our big emphasis from the start of the year has been on uniting and combining well as a team with no individuals," he said.
"I think today's game showed that our new young players into the side are uniting really well and gelling well with the core senior group."
The Lady Blues took a cautious approach with one of their stars.
"We've got one injury worry with Dearne Taylor who has probably strained an Achilles so we'll monitor that and see but we didn't put her back on," Smith said.
"We just put her on ice and let her rest with a couple of byes coming up and the possibility of her playing the rep game, there was no need to bring her back on after quarter-time."
How will Launceston tackle the next three weeks?
Advertisement
"We're probably going to have a lighter week this week with the girls, probably have some sessions that are more team-bonding orientated and then ramp it up over the next couple of weeks before we face the up-and-coming OLs side at Windsor Park," Smith said.
"We're looking forward to that challenge, they're playing a good brand of footy.
"There was only four goals in it the last time we played, so we're looking forward to that contest."
Old Launcestonians had a day out defeating Hillwood 8.18 (66) to 0.1 (1) at Invermay Park.
OLs best were Jessica Jamieson, Abbey Green and Marlia Richardson.
Advertisement
Amber Donnelly, Hayley Bingley, India Headland, Meg Cornish, Sian Beeton and Sofra Clarke were the Sharks' best performers.
Old Scotch got back on the winners' list with 4.5 (29) to 0.3 (3) away triumph over Scottsdale.
In the end, two majors each from Maisie Edwards and Jemma Blair proved critical as the likes of Amelia White, Ella Mckenzie and Raigan Kettle worked hard around the ground for the victors.
The Magpies, who are competitive in the midfield and down back, are continuing to work on finding avenues to goal.
Taia Lette, Chloe Kelly, Kelsie Mitchell, Makaylah Lester, Alex Hall and Rubi Turner gave their all in a losing side.
The women's competition has two weeks off before returning on June 25.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.