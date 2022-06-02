Launceston coach Mitch Thorp is forecasting "an entertaining game as always" when they meet Lauderdale at Windsor Park on Saturday.
The Southern Bombers are the only side to beat the reigning premiers this year, as the two sides feature arguably the best top-tier talents in the competition.
"I think we should be looking forward to some really interesting contests this week, I can see some scenarios where [Jobi] Harper and [Sam] Siggins both go together in the ruck, which 12 months ago would be a midfield battle," Thorp said.
"[Michael] Blackburn kicks five last week and looks to have his season up and going, [Jayden] Magro is dangerous in front of the ball and you add Allen Christensen to that as well, they've got a dangerous mix.
"Like every week, a lot of it is around the footy - the stoppages, the ruck battle, the inside mids going toe-to-toe."
Launceston's top-end, which features the likes of Jobi Harper, Fletcher Seymour and Alec Wright, was on fine display last Friday night as they got the better of North Launceston by 58 points.
"Our leaders really took control in the second half: Harper, Seymour and Wright, one is a captain, one's a vice-captain and the other is a line coach, it makes it easier for our younger guys to follow suit when those guys are playing the way they did that game," Thorp said.
"They are just authentic people, they don't miss at pre-season, they don't miss in-season training, they are leaders for a reason, they lead by example.
"All three of them really are quite quiet but their actions speak volumes so we are really fortunate to have not just those three but a group of leaders that enjoy playing in the biggest games.
"They have done in the last few seasons, their finals games have been really strong and we are aware this weekend we've got an opportunity again to play a team full of talent on our home patch."
The Blues have made some big moves at the selection table, with Thorp to play his first game since last year's grand final and two-time reigning Peter Hudson Medallist Dylan Riley coming in at the expense of Josiah Burling and this year's Hudson Medal leader Jake Hinds.
Hinds has been suspended for two games for a "low impact, high contact" hit on North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer.
Launceston challenged the match review officer's findings but the State League's tribunal deemed the hit "late, unnecessary and unexpected" and gave the mid-forward a two-week holiday.
"We're really disappointed with that outcome," Thorp said.
"We spent most of the week trying to work through it and we are really disappointed as a footy club that it was a minor incident and he misses a couple of weeks."
With last year's Baldock Medallist Joe Groenewegen "building up his training loads", the Blues have used the chance to blood ruckman Tiernan McCormack.
One of four 17-year-olds in the Blues' line-up, McCormack is described by Thorp as "such a good teammate" and after facing premier ruckman Alex Lee last week, he deals with Haydn Smith on Saturday.
"He's willing to do whatever is needed and his centre-bounce craft is first class, he's an Irish boy that's blessed with athletic attributes and he's really coachable.
"We're rapt with how Tiernan has progressed his footy, obviously Jobi spent some time in the ruck on the weekend which really worked well for us so we'll look at that again, so we've got a few options."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
