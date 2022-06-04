Tasmania Government's housing minister Guy Barnett received a tour of Thyne House Youth2Independence facility to see the development of 20 new units.
Thyne House contains units for vulnerable youth aged 16-24, not only giving them a roof over their held but builds skills for independence.
There are currently 30 units, the 20 new units should be finished by December bringing the total at Thyne to 50 units.
Thyne House received $8.9 million for the build under the Affordable Housing Action Plan 2019-2023.
Elizabeth Ward from Anglicare said currently out of the young people who are living in the units are working or studying which is the main aim of the program.
"Our youth development workers work with all of our youth regularly," she said.
Young people who enter Thyne House are obligated to join the programs to help them with their independence.
There is a two year stay at the facility where young people have help with skills like getting utilities, cooking and finding employment
Rent for the units is 25 per cent of the renters income. People are referred and interviewed to see if they are suitable for the units. "Lots of people apply," Ms Ward said.
Mr Barnett has a special connection to Thyne House, he explained his mother's maiden name was Thyne.
"Of a special note to me, my grandfather and great uncle operated Thyne House," he said.
"I was here as a young child when it was manufacturing blankets, socks and jumpers."
Mr Barnett said the government is aware of how many Tasmanians are doing it tough in terms of homelessness and housing.
"That's why we are treating this as a top priority," he said.
"We've had COVID, land prices and property prices are going up, rents have been going up so it's tough to get accommodation for young people and other Tasmanians."
Vos Construction and Joinery community infrastructure director Richard Gilmour said each unit will be around 35 square metres. Each unit includes a small kitchen and en-suite bathroom.
There are currently more than 4000 Tasmanian's waiting for public housing.
There are three Youth2Independence Facilities in Tasmania, with one to be built in Burnie by 2025.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
