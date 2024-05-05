'Urgent situation': Local cafe calls for donations to keep their doors open

Hope Cafe is calling for much-needed donations to keep their doors open and continue providing hospitality training for inexperienced or struggling youth.
The Launceston cafe is a social enterprise of non-profit organisation Teen Challenge Tasmania and doesn't receive government funding.
Executive director Tanya Cavanagh said the cafe relies on cash flow from their Hope Costumes and Thrift Store, but the rising cost of living had created a downturn.
Ms Cavanagh has created a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $10,000 to boost the cafe and enable the training program to continue, calling it an "urgent situation".
"I know [closing Hope Cafe] would leave some people very vulnerable," she said.
"The program is so vital to young people and has such a massive impact, so I would hate to see it close.
"[We would] lose the trust that we have built with them; where they've gained a lot of growth, this could be a setback for them."
Ms Cavanagh said the cafe was designed to give young people more employability by teaching them important workplace skills.
"Through working in the cafe or working in the [thrift] shop, they're increasing their social connectedness, their skills, so that they can get confidence back in themselves and actually apply for and get jobs," she said.
"But now because we've got this deficit, we can't keep carrying it."
Ms Cavanagh said every little bit helped, even if it was workplaces grabbing a coffee or a sandwich from Hope Cafe once a week.
"We're happy to work for it, we don't want to have a handout," she said.
"We just need some help."
The cafe opened in March 2023, and by December 20 young people were part of the training program.
Ms Cavanagh said out of the 20 trainees, eight gained employment, seven continued their education, and five gained employment and re-engaged with education.
"This year to date there are now 12 young people engaged in the program," she said.
She said donating to the fundraiser will help young people be "given a go".
Other ways to support Hope Cafe, located 90 St John Street, is by visiting in-store or donating to their thrift store.
