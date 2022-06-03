Unvaccinated UTAS staff fired as Fair Work case sheds light on mandate fallout

A former University of Tasmania staff member who brought a Fair Work case against the institution is one of several employees to have been fired over their vaccine status since a mandate was introduced in January.
The Examiner understands less than 20 staff members of the thousands employed by the university failed to meet the mandate's requirements and have since been let go.
Advertisement
The university's mandate stipulates all staff members must be vaccinated unless they are exempt on medical grounds, religious beliefs or are unable to obtain a vaccination appointment.
The man in question brought the case against the university hoping to reverse his contract termination in March.
Commission documents reveal the staff member was based in NSW at the time of the dispute and was working under UTAS NSW executive director Geoff Rickards.
In his submission, the man proposed the university mandate should not apply to him as he was based in a different state and was able to work from home.
A letter sent to the man by UTAS chief people officer Jill Bye in March disputed his ability to work from home and terminated his employment.
"Given that you have decided not to sufficiently vaccinate against COVID-19, the university has determined to terminate your employment due to an inability to perform the inherent requirements of your role," the letter states.
According to Ms Bye, working from home was not a "sustainable arrangement" as campus other staff had taken on an increased workload to prepare equipment in his absence.
Neither the university nor the court documents disclosed what the man's role was at the NSW campus.
Fair Work commissioner Tim Lee ultimately dismissed the case on the grounds the commission did not have the authority to deal with the dispute.
Commenting more broadly on the fallout of the university's mandate, Ms Bye said the decision to require COVID-19 vaccinations was not made lightly and included a risk assessment and consultation with the university community.
"A small number of people decided not to get vaccinated, and we respect their choice," she said.
According to the Tasmanian Department of Health, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration and the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.