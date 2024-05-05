From Tasmania to Thailand: Mayor jets off to bring best of Launceston to the world

Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood is off to Phuket - however he says the trip to Thailand's tourist hotspot is more for business than pleasure.
The mayor is part of the city's delegation to the annual UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy conference on May 9.
"As part of our responsibilities and obligations being a certified UNESCO City of Gastronomy, we have the opportunity to go to lots of different offerings all around the country, and all around the world," Cr Garwood said.
"This was the first one that the City of Gastronomy board said was the one they really wanted to come to."
The annual conference is hosted by a different City of Gastronomy each year, and brings in leaders from around the globe to share knowledge and develop stronger ties.
Cr Garwood said while he was eager to learn from his international counterparts, he was more keen to share the best of Tasmania with the rest of the world.
This included promoting how Launceston acted as a food bowl and drew in gastronomic delights from the wider Tamar Valley, but also its rich history.
"This is a great way to really see how other countries are doing what they're doing, and how we can bring the best of the world here," Cr Garwood said.
"But also to take to them what we're doing. How we encompass our really great heritage - our built heritage and our history being the third oldest city in Australia.
"I hope that I find some inspiration from that as well, and we build some really incredible relationships with people in countries that we haven't had before."
Ratepayers will cover some of the expense of the trip under the council's existing policies.
This is estimated to cost about $3700, and the council says that money already accounted for in the relevant budget allowance.
Any expenses incurred while not on official council business - such as in the lead-up to the conference - will be covered by the mayor personally.
Councillors endorsed the mayor as their representative at the conference, with council officers saying the international trip represented strong value as it would cement Launceston's identity on the world stage, and would draw in tourists and culinary workers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.