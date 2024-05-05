Tasmanian state guernsey returns home after 55 years

As the state awaits designs for more Tasmania Devils AFL guernseys, a 55-year-old predecessor has returned home.
Following a state match between Tasmania and South Australia in 1969, Sandy Bay premiership player Kevin Pelham gave his guernsey to South Australia football hall of famer and fellow winger, Daryl Hicks.
"Fast, very fast," Hicks recalled of Pelham.
The game included the likes of Graeme "Gypsy" Lee, Ray Groom, Bob Cheek, and John Devine, and the Tasmanian charge was spearheaded by state football legend Darrel Baldock.
More than half a century later, having kept the guernsey in pristine condition, Hicks and his wife Tricia have returned the rose, myrtle and primrose design to Pelham's widow, Mary.
"[We thought] his family might like to have it back and if he's got grandchildren, they might like to have their pop's state guernsey," Tricia Hicks said.
"Because as much as Daryl loves it, and our children would look after it, it's not as personal to them."
Hopeful one day that he will know the whereabouts of his South Australia guernsey from that game, the Sturt Football Club champion said he identified with the Tasmanian football culture, with their toughness and willingness to play above themselves qualities he prided himself on.
He added that he thought Tasmania's impending inclusion into the AFL was a good thing "because we should be involving as many states as we can".
Pelham's family were not the only ones being reunited with a guernsey on the weekend, with Tasmania Football Club announcing that every person who unveiled the foundation design at the club's multiple launch sites would be getting them back.
"On the night they gave those back to us because we didn't have any merchandise, but we're handing them all back to all of those community members as a token of appreciation for what they've done for our launch," Tasmania Football Club executive director Kath McCann said.
It comes after the club announced a partnership with AFL Tasmania in which the state's Auskickers would receive a "special edition t-shirt".
"It symbolises the opportunity now available to our young people, many of these girls and boys that are five or six years old can now dream of being a Devil, it is such a powerful thing," AFL Tasmania head Damian Gill said.
"Who knows maybe one of the girls and boys that registers ... and runs around in their Devils t-shirt may one day run out as a Devil in the AFLW or AFL."
The myrtle green t-shirt will feature the Tasmania Devils logo.
