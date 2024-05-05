The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Tasmanian state guernsey returns home after 55 years

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
May 6 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daryl Hicks and his wife Tricia have handed back a Tasmania state guernsey to the family of Kevin Pelham, who he played against in 1969. Pictures supplied
Daryl Hicks and his wife Tricia have handed back a Tasmania state guernsey to the family of Kevin Pelham, who he played against in 1969. Pictures supplied

As the state awaits designs for more Tasmania Devils AFL guernseys, a 55-year-old predecessor has returned home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.