The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian housing advocacy groups ready to work with minister Guy Barnett in challenging area

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated April 12 2022 - 7:28am, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guy Barnett is Tasmania's third housing minister in the space of two-and-a-half years, taking over from Michael Ferguson who took over from Roger Jaensch. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Housing and homelessness advocacy groups are looking forward to working with new Housing Minister Guy Barnett, including a hope that some "new and fresh ideas" could be considered in the coming years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.