Launceston influenza study reignited ahead of 'severe' flu season

A world-leading Launceston based scientist has reignited a dormant study on influenza ahead of what could be Tasmania's worst flu season in years.
Speaking on Friday morning, State Health commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said flu cases this year were already far ahead of where they were at the same time in 2019, with case numbers still expected to rise.
She said this winter influenza could prove deadlier than the Coronavirus due to a population highly vaccinated against COVID, and a drop in natural flu immunity following the virus's absence from the state.
With Influenza presenting as the more immediate health concern, Tasmanian Vaccine Trial Centre director Professor Katie Flanigan has revived a study on influenza vaccines - placed on hold during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The study known as the VITAL Vaccine Trial focuses on the effects of influenza and vaccines on elderly people, with the target group more susceptible to infection as their immune system declines with age.
With gaps in the existing data, Professor Flannigan said she hoped the study would provide the "much-needed" evidence to optimise vaccine responses in older age groups.
"We still don't have optimal vaccines for the elderly that work really effectively, and we don't understand why the augmented vaccine, the really high dose vaccine and the adjuvant vaccine are still not providing the levels of protection we might hope," she said.
"Flu vaccine at best will give 60 per cent protection against influenza in healthy young adults, so what this study is doing is taking a deep dive into the immune response to flu vaccination using sophisticated cutting edge technology.
"Then we can try and understand whether we can identify new pathways or new ways that we can actually improve the immune response to influenza vaccine, both in younger people and then in older people who are more vulnerable to flu."
As principal investigator, the study will be led by Professor Flannigan out of the Tasmanian Vaccine Trial Centre and collaborate with scientists from across Australia and the globe including vaccine experts in the Netherlands, Brazil and the United States.
Professor Flanagan said while she hoped the study would provide new data on Influenza vaccines, she urged all Tasmanians - particularly the young to get a flu shot. The study has received funding from the National Health and Medical Research Council and Launceston based medical research organisation the Clifford Craig Foundation.
Clifford Craig chief executive Peter Milne said while COVID had dominated the public health sector in the last few years, the flu still posed a health risk that warranted ongoing research.
"The flu is always significant," he said. "About five years ago Australia had its worst-ever flu season and a lot of deaths occurred, especially in the elderly population, that was one of the reasons the foundation wanted to support Katie's work in this trial.
"COVID has been at the head of the queue for the last couple of years, but now we're back to reality and there appears to be a fairly severe flu season coming up, so the more research we can do in this area, the better."
With 2022 the final year for recruitment, Clifford Craig is asking people who had not received a flu shot for support, with people aged 65 years and older and in good health, and men 20 to 50 asked to join the study.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
