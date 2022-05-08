Federal Labor has committed significant funds to another northern Tasmanian initiative, this time one in the region's world-famous food and beverage industry.
Labor's deputy leader Richard Marles appeared at Sanyou, a Tasmanian Baijiu company, in St Leonards yesterday.
Advertisement
He was joined there by Bass Labor candidate Ross Hart, and Shadow Minister for Infrustructure, Transport, and Regional Development, Catherine King.
The trio collaborated to pledge $3.4 million to FermenTas, who is in the process of fitting out their new facility in Legana.
The purpose-built fermentation hub is set to allow budding fermentation businesses to utilise the hub's equipment and research facilities, lowering development costs and fostering new, local producers.
The funds committed on Sunday, set to be allocated if Labor is voted into power in the upcoming election, will enable the organisation to purchase additional equipment.
Mr Hart acknowledged the importance of the $7.5 million federal grant FermenTas received late last year, but believed there was more to do to see the realisation of the "really important" industry, as well as the creation of more jobs in northern Tasmania.
READ MORE: Three key groups oppose Tamar Estuary plan
Mr Marles said the funding would be allocated in the first budget and said the investment, along with the FermenTas initiative as a whole, was about turning science into employment opportunities.
"This is about climbing the technological ladder, and having the vision to build an economy not only for all of Australia, but also for Tasmania, starting right here in Launceston," he said.
"This will generate the kind of secure, well-paid jobs that will see wages growing again, and that's really the bottom line here."
READ MORE: Families celebrate Mother's Day across state
Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer said she had been a strong supporter of FermenTas since the idea was in its very beginning stages and was thrilled when it received its initial funding agreement through Building Better Regions Fund last year.
However, she said she had not been approached by the organisation regarding any additional funds at this stage.
Co-owner of Sanyou, Ian Sypkes, said FermenTas had already assisted in the development of the three-year-old startup company, but felt there was more to come.
"When they build this facility, I think for me - as an established business - what they'll offer is more in-depth science and analytics in what we're doing, so that we can take our business to the next level," he said.
Mr Sypkes said his product was the first traditionally made and aged Baijiu that's 100 percent made outside of China.
Advertisement
"None of the equipment we use is available in Australia, so we've had to bring it all over, or custom make it ... I also had to try 1000 different fermentation methods for two years before I could figure out the process, FermenTas would cut that short," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.