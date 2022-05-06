The Examiner
Small Grain takes big leap, opens eatery on Charles Street

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
May 6 2022 - 11:00pm
BRICKS AND MORTAR: Lydia and Hedeh Nakano at Small Grain's new location on Charles Street. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Japanese-food lovers that eagerly wait for the Harvest Market each weekend for a slice of okonomiyaki will be pleased to know that the stall owners have now opened a new permanent location on Charles Street.

