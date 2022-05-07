The left hamstring of league MVP Jaylen Adams is dominating game two of the NBL Grand Final series as the Tasmania JackJumpers look to bite back on their home turf.
Adams led the Sydney Kings scoring with 18 points in Friday's 95-78 win but limped off the court early in the fourth quarter. He was seen after the game with ice around the muscle.
Kings coach Chase Buford said the club is playing a waiting game to see if Adams will be available for Sunday's second game but with just a 24-hour turnaround it appears unlikely.
"No updates at the moment, we'll have to see how he turns out tomorrow," Buford said after game one.
Having come from behind to defeat Melbourne United in the semi-final, JackJumpers player Josh Magette was confident his side could draw on that experience on the biggest stage.
"Definitely," he said. "No-one's in a panic mode at all right now. It's one game. We've been looking at the iPads already and we've got lots of adjustments to make and we'll be ready to go.
"Sydney deserve a lot of credit. They made us pay when we coughed it up and they're a dangerous team."
On Adams, Magette added: "We hope he's out there. He's a great player, he's best in the league and everybody wants to watch him play. we'll be ready to go either way but hopefully Jalen's OK."
Game two of the five-match series is at Derwent Entertainment Centre on Sunday at 2.30pm.
The game is a sell-out and comes on the back of 12,765 watching the opener - the biggest grand final crowd ever in Sydney.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
