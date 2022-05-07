The Examiner
Tasmania JackJumpers get set for NBL Grand Final game two at Derwent Entertainment Centre

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
May 7 2022
Tasmania JackJumpers' Josh Magette in action at the Silverdome. Picture: Paul Scambler

The left hamstring of league MVP Jaylen Adams is dominating game two of the NBL Grand Final series as the Tasmania JackJumpers look to bite back on their home turf.

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

