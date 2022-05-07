Labor's $8 million Tamar Estuary plan receives criticism

After Federal Labor's $8 million pledge supporting the recommendations of the Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce for increased wetland area along the banks of the estuary system, three key groups have had their say.
Tamar Yacht Club spokesperson Ken Gourlay said he was disappointed no representatives of the federal Labor party had consulted with members of the yacht club.
"We believe dredging is imperative, because it will enable us to use the river at all tides," he said.
A similar sentiment was echoed by Tamar Rowing Club past president Jim Guy who, despite having some prior interaction with the politicians involved in the pledge, disagreed with their preferred method.
"We believe a tidal-prism-based approach will do very little to the siltation in the yacht basin," he said.
"The raking they used to do was the best method."
Tamar Action Group chairman Andrew Lovitt welcomed the commitment, however, he was wary.
"It feels like a tokenistic pre-election effort, compared to what's needed, but at least it's a start," he said.
"I also believe a barrage would be more effective."
Bass Labor candidate Ross Hart said he backed TEMT as the experts, and would support their recommendations.
Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer labelled the announcement "cynical, rushed and lazy", but did not indicate if the commitment would be matched.
"Whilst the TEMT report has identified wetlands restoration in the title prism zone as a possible future option, no decision has been made," she said.
