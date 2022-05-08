Tasmanian farmers are set to benefit from a presentation by a leading social researcher focused on the key social and behavioural characteristics of the emerging workforce, thanks to a $5,000 scholarship funded by Primary Employers Tasmania and the Tasmanian pork industry.
The Tasmanian Agricultural Productivity Group has been awarded the latest Agri Development Scholarship, enabling them to bring Sydney-based best-selling author and professional speaker Michael McQueen to Tasmania.
Mr McQueen will define strategies to recruit, train and retain this generation of employees at TAPG's annual Industry Forum, ensuring Tasmanian farmers are best placed to employ Generation Z - a group of people now graduating from university and related training that account for 35 per cent of the global population.
Primary Employers Tasmania President Ben Grubb and Tasmanian pork industry spokesman Geoff Terry congratulated TAPG on their successful application.
"Primary Employers Tasmania has focused on excellence in agricultural workplace matters for more than 60 years and we are delighted to be supporting TAPG's Industry Expo initiative to assist farmers to optimally understand and manage their workforce," Mr Grubb said.
"The Tasmanian pork industry encourages all farmers to attend this presentation so we can continue to grow a highly-skilled, safe and committed workforce across the State's agricultural industries," Mr Terry said.
TAPG executive officer Terry Brient sincerely thanked Primary Employers Tasmania and the Tasmanian pork industry for their generosity and foresight in offering the $5,000 scholarship twice a year to people passionate about the State's agricultural industries.
"TAPG is thrilled to be announced as the successful applicant and we are looking forward to Michael McQueen presenting at our 2022 Industry Forum later this year," Mr Brient said.
"We have no doubt that farmers and industry experts will benefit greatly from his sharings, gaining an in-depth understanding of how to manage Generation Z in the workplace to minimise problems and maximise productivity.
"Raising awareness of the new realities within which business and companies now operate is core business for TAPG, as well as Primary Employers Tasmania and the Tasmanian pork industry."
Submissions for the second 2022 Agri Development Scholarship are now open and will close on October 31.
Application forms can be downloaded from www.primaryemployers.com.au.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
