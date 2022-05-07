Mothers across Tasmania are being treated today with gifts, as families celebrated Mother's Day.
Three generations of one family will be sharing their Mother's Day love, with Alice Lowe, Sally Lowe and Kate Lawrence of Launceston gathering with family to honour the women in their lives.
"We are having big Mother's Day celebration, we have a big family and it's a good excuse for all of us to catch up," said Sally Lowe.
"It's wonderful to share a meal and laughs with each other.
"It's great to be a mother and be spoilt in that way, but it's also great to spoil my own mother, so it's just a great celebration of mums of all kinds."
Alice Lowe said that when looking for Mother's Day gifts her gift of choice is usually a handmade, Tasmanian product.
"I always look for new presents and new ways to spoil Mum," she said .
"I often get something handmade from a market or stalls because it has that extra bit of love put into it and it's also a great way to support local business."
There are many Mother's Day events happening around Launceston, with Mother's Day High Teas being held at the Hotel Grand Chancellor, Franklin House and Hazelbrae at Hagley.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
