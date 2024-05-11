The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

'Nowhere near it': Launceston fall to Glenorchy but Hyatt impresses

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated May 11 2024 - 8:00pm, first published 7:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's Ben Hyatt was the Blues' best player against Glenorchy. Picture by Paul Scambler
Launceston's Ben Hyatt was the Blues' best player against Glenorchy. Picture by Paul Scambler

Launceston became Glenorchy's second victim since 2021 as the Pies defeated the Blues at KGV.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.