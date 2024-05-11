'Nowhere near it': Launceston fall to Glenorchy but Hyatt impresses

Launceston became Glenorchy's second victim since 2021 as the Pies defeated the Blues at KGV.
Blues coach Mitch Thorp didn't mince his words following the 12.9 (81) to 10.8 (68) loss.
"We got exactly what we deserved," he said.
"We started slow and tried to hang in but our skill execution, our inability to be clean at ground level, it was quite poor.
"Credit to Glenorchy, when there were some key moments they body-lined the ball better than we did."
Although the margins were slim, Glenorchy led at every break, with Thorp complimenting their pressure and saying his side were "nowhere near it".
He believes the scoreboard flattered the Blues in the loss but was full of praise for two of his chargers with varying levels of experience - Ben Hyatt and Dylan Riley.
Riley's magnet was moved back and forth around the ground plenty of times, while Hyatt had 24 touches and kicked four goals, taking his season tally to 14.
"He's a high-level TSL player," Thorp said of Hyatt.
"He's as crafty a small forward that I've coached and that's a fairly big compliment given the calibre of player I've had in my time.
"He doesn't fumble, he has extreme goal sense - he knows exactly where the goals are and he's a high-quality forward that knows how to win the footy as well."
Riley kicked two goals in his stints up forward while co-captains Brodie Palfreyman and Bailey Gillow, Josiah Burling and Conall McCormack rounded out the Blues' best.
For the victorious Magpies, Josh Meredith was their best player as Adam Roberts and Blake Waight both booted three goals and Jaye Bowden continued his TSL comeback with two majors.
Despite the result, Launceston sit above Glenorchy on the ladder in fifth and sixth respectively having both won two games.
After the first full block of games, North Launceston are undefeated and on top.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.