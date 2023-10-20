NTFA departure ensures Hyatts become Blues Brothers in 2024

The idea of playing senior football with his brother has lured Hillwood forward Ben Hyatt to Launceston.
With Isaac an established member of the Blues' senior side, 21-year-old Ben comes across to Windsor Park having made the NTFA team of the year this season.
"Opportunities like this don't come around too often, to play with your brother at a senior level would be pretty special and I'm keen to get into it," he said.
"When you look back on my footy career, playing with my brother is something I'll cherish and will be one of the most treasured memories made playing footy."
The pair enjoyed career-best years in their respective competitions, with Isaac playing 19 games and kicking 24 goals for the Blues, while Ben booted 33 majors from 18 matches.
The elder brother played his junior football at Launceston and joined the Sharks in 2021, playing 46 senior matches across his three seasons.
"It was extremely difficult [to leave Hillwood]," he said.
"I love the boys, love the footy club and the Hillwood community - they've done a lot for me.
"Without them exposing me to senior football so early, I doubt I would have had the significant improvement I've had in my footy and I'm so thankful for them."
Despite the two-year age difference, the pair have played together before, taking to the field for St Patrick's College in 2019.
Both small forwards, they look set to be a potent mix in the Blues' attacking 50 this season.
"It's obviously a great move for Ben, to expose himself to playing against the best in Tasmania will do him well," 19-year-old Isaac said.
"I've seen Ben play and he'll do fine, no problems. He'll probably kick a few goals here and there but not only that, he'll get up the ground and produce some assists as well."
Ben, who is studying environmental science with the goal of becoming a park ranger, is the Blues' fifth recruit they've unveiled - joining Jake Kilby, Rocky Barron, Lucas Wootton and Josiah Burling.
Coach Mitch Thorp said his signing fits the Blues' age demographic.
"He played his junior footy at Launceston, his brother plays in the senior team and he's had an exceptional few years in the NTFA," Thorp said.
"He gives us some real firepower around goal with his leg-speed and that coupled with Dylan Riley, Liam Jones and Isaac Hyatt himself, the opportunity to hit the scoreboard increases."
