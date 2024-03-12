Where will the new Legana Primary School road be built?

The exact route for a new road to the Legana Primary School is still to be decided.
West Tamar Council has long been planning a road connecting the town's shopping precinct and the new school site off the West Tamar Highway.
The Legana Structure Plan, released in 2014, proposed a path that would extend the new Tatana Way boulevard through Legana Oval, Fulton Street, Henry Grove and Lovely Banks Court.
West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl confirmed the route would only be finalised after the completion of the new school and oval in February 2025.
"At this stage, nothing further is planned until such time as the new school, the oval and all the associated infrastructure is completed," she said.
"Once that is all finalised, council will look to secure further state and federal funding to assist with the construction of the road."
The new Legana Primary School headlines a suite of major changes for Northern Tasmania's fastest-growing suburb.
A project to duplicate the West Tamar Highway between Acropolis Drive and Freshwater Point Road began earlier this month, while $15 million plans to extend the Legana Shopping Centre were revealed in The Examiner last week.
Cr Holmdahl said it remained to be seen if the new road to the school would help reduce congestion on the West Tamar Highway.
"That will be dependent on several factors, including driver behaviour," Cr Holmdahl said.
"For parents who live in Legana and they are only dropping their children off at the school, then it should help divert some traffic away from the highway.
"However, if those parents are dropping children off and continuing on to Launceston, then it most likely only have a negligible impact as they will need to use the West Tamar Highway to continue their journey."
