Work on $7.5 million Tamar Valley hub to begin this month

Construction of a futuristic fruit facility in Legana will begin this month.
The long-planned $7.5 million Fermentation Hub will be built on land near the industrial estate roundabout and is expected to be finished by 2025.
The hub is designed to help guide and grow fermentation businesses and could create as many as 650 jobs for Tasmanians.
"It will be a world-class space for industry to play and innovate small scale commercial products," FermenTasmania chairwoman Kim Seagram said.
"It will also provide spaces for cutting edge research and development, hands-on training and even agritourism and fermentation experiences for locals and visitors."
The impending building project continues a huge month for FermenTasmania.
The first of six state government-funded reports aimed at unlocking the potential of Tasmania's fruit seconds and byproducts was released last week.
Ms Seagram said the report identified opportunities for Tasmania to "have its apple cake and eat it too".
"Tons of fruit in any given Tasmanian growing season is fed to livestock, composted, and sent for bio-composting or to landfill," she said.
"These new technologies can transform [underutilised fruit] into high value food additives while enormously reducing the carbon footprint.
"Tasmania can become a leader in the global shift towards more circular agricultural practices."
The full report can be viewed at fermentasmania.com
