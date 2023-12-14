Punchbowl principal chosen to lead North's new primary school

The woman charged with leading Northern Tasmania's newest primary school hopes it will become "a hub for Legana".
Liz O'Donahue has been named the first principal of Legana Primary School after decades leading schools across the state.
She will finish a 15-year term at Punchbowl Primary this Friday before laying out the foundation for the new school's opening in 2025.
Mrs O'Donahue said her ability to develop community connections and a family culture made leading a brand new school the perfect challenge.
"I knew that was something that would be really good in a new school," she said.
"I can't wait to get out and meet people, and actually get around the community ... and then start to build a school from the ground up.
"There's not many times that's happened in my lifetime as a principal so it's really exciting, it's going to be a thrill."
A primary school in Legana had been discussed for years before it was formally proposed by West Tamar Council in 2013.
A decade on, work is well under way on the new $33.7 million school grounds opposite Velo Wines, and construction is set to be finished by next year.
The school will welcome as many as 350 students in its first year, and will include outdoor learning spaces and an on-site dental hub.
"It's incredibly exciting to be part of something that's been a hope for Legana for a long time," Mrs O'Donahue said.
"I really want to to become a hub for Legana because it's needed that.
"I've been watching it develop and grow. I was watching it when it was a paddock and then to start to see the signs come up and now the frames are all up ... [it's really exciting]."
Mrs O'Donahue comes from a strong tradition of education.
Her mother was a headmistress, her sister was a teacher, and her brother-in-law was a senior superintendent.
She spent 12 years as principal of Sandy Bay Infant School and also led Albuera Street before moving North.
She lived a few doors down from Punchbowl Primary when she first arrived, but now lives in the West Tamar region with her husband and daughter.
Reflecting on 15 years at Punchbowl ahead of her final day next Friday, Mrs O'Donahue concluded that she would "miss it dreadfully".
"We're having farewells at the moment and every day I get someone, one of the children, come and give me a hug and tell me how much much they're going to miss me," she said.
"It's going to be really sad ... I'm so excited about the challenge, but I'm really sad to leave my community.
"I know every child's name in this school and I'm really looking forward to getting to know every child and family in my new school."
Mrs O'Donahue expects to spend 2024 meeting Legana community members and hearing their dreams for the new school.
She will begin taking enrolments from mid-year.
"What I imagine 2024 will be about is finding out what the community really want for their school, building a culture together and trying to cling onto what their hopes and dreams for their children are," she said.
"It's actually an honour to be part of starting something that you can have so much influence in, but it's got to be about community, and that's where my role will take me."
