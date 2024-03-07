Legana Shopping Centre's $15 million expansion plans revealed

In 1998 it was just a paddock.
Now, the booming Legana Shopping Centre is set to add another 10 shops and businesses including a gym, child care centre and cafes.
Work will begin in the next few weeks on a redevelopment projected to cost between $13 million and $15 million.
That figure does not include capital works undertaken by new tenants or Woolworths, which has plans to upgrade its supermarket.
Centre co-owner Andrew Bendel said the precinct had come a long way since starting as a small supermarket and two shops 26 years ago.
"It was a neighbourhood shopping centre, but they'd now call this a commercial precinct," he said.
"That's what Legana has evolved into."
The development includes new retail spaces either side of Tatana Way and two major buildings on the West Tamar Highway.
Subject to approvals, Salvo's will double its floor space by relocating into a four-pronged development at 9 Tatana Way, just south of Legana Tyres and More.
The remaining three tenancies will be filled with smaller speciality stores, such as a laundromat.
The existing Salvo's building will be re-tasked for retail.
Another four-pronged development is planned for 20 Tatana Way, located between the supermarket's rear and the sports ground.
"[There'll be] four shops, 100 car spaces, two access points," Mr Bendel said.
"We've currently got interest from medical and food.
"They've been set up for probably two food - cafes or restaurants - and the other two are likely to be service retail, [such as] hairdressers."
The gym and child care centre will replace five residential blocks that were bought by the centre owners about 15 years ago.
A bike pathway will connect the new parts of the shopping centre with the highway.
The Legana Woolworths is also in line for major refurbishments including a renovated interior, levelled carpark, and a drive-through direct to boot service.
It is hoped the entire project will be complete by 2025-2026.
"It's exciting to see the investor appetite to be part of the growth and success of Legana," Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson said.
"It's also about better service provision for the supermarket and small shops, a new gym and childcare, so it's really infilling some of the gaps in services that a very fast-growing community in Northern Tasmania are looking for."
Vos Constructions will begin work on Tatana Way in the coming weeks.
"We'd expect between 100 and 120 for this first stage that we're engaged to complete which is excellent," Vos' construction manager Northern Tasmania Kieran Rimmelzwaan said.
"It provides a lot of security for the industry and some confidence for us moving forward to keep employing people and employing apprentices."
