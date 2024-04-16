Will free camping continue under Parks and Wildlife Service pre-book plan?

The amount of government funding to be spent on a new camping booking system for parks and wildlife service campgrounds has been released.
Parks and Wildlife Minister Nick Duigan has also promised that overnight stays at popular state-run campgrounds in Tasmania will be fee-free when the system is introduced.
Mr Duigan said $1.5 million will be invested into the new booking app for national park, reserves and conservation area campgrounds managed by the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service.
When asked to give a guarantee that camping sites run by the parks and wildlife service would remain free Mr Duigan said there would be "no fee associated with the new service".
He was also asked about funding for administration and regulation of the booking system.
"Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service is developing an exciting new booking app for campsites around. Tasmania. It will make planning a camping trip much easier," Mr Duigan said.
"The Tasmanian government is providing $1.5m for the project."
Similar booking systems for state-run campgrounds exist in other Australian states and territories but often require payment for every night booked.
Camping at most national parks in Tasmania attracts a small fee but camping at sites like the East Coast's Bay of Fires conservation area is free.
Campgrounds that operate under a best-in-best-serve basis gave rise to the issue of ghost camps, especially at peak holiday times.
Tasmanian National Parks Association president Nick Sawyer welcomed the plan for a booking system but said introducing a fee for free campgrounds would likely attract push-back from the public.
"If they are going to introduce a fee I would hope they make it clear to people that they get the benefit of a guaranteed campsite by booking and paying a fee, rather than running the risk of finding out there is not a single campsite left."
