A million-dollar question: Council has to use or lose grant money from 2019

Northern Midlands councillors have voted in favour of diverting nearly $1.4 million from a now-abandoned overhaul of Longford's Wellington Street to a new pathway linking the Village Green and Mill Dam Reserve.
The money is the last of $4 million pledged by the former federal government on the 2019 election trail to revitalise the town through the Longford Urban Design Project.
Speaking in support of the motion put forward by mayor Mary Knowles, councillor Matthew Brooks said the council was now operating on a tight timeframe.
"It's a really good project," he said.
"I do understand we have to spend the money, and we have been to-ing and fro-ing with different projects for quite some time now.
"This would be a really good community project to get our teeth into."
Along with the new pathway the council will make improvements to the nearby dog park, install security fencing and reinstate the Longford Bridge pillars with interpretive signage.
The project was initially pitched in 2017 and included upgrades to the town's Memorial Hall - which are rapidly approaching completion - as a key part of the project.
Another key component was the Main Street streetscape upgrade, a proposed redesign of Wellington Street.
In November 2023 councillors voted against granting a development application for the streetscape project, contrary to planning officers' recommendation.
The motion to refuse, put forward by councillor Andrew McCullagh, cited heritage issues claiming the proposal would negatively impact the town's historic character.
Instead the $1.39 million allocated to the streetscape renewal will now be allocated to the pathway project.
The council now has just over one year to complete the work, as if it is not complete by the end of June 2025 the money must be returned to the Australian Government.
