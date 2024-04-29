The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

A million-dollar question: Council has to use or lose grant money from 2019

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
April 29 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Funds earmarked for the town of Longford have to be spent by June 2025. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Funds earmarked for the town of Longford have to be spent by June 2025. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Northern Midlands councillors have voted in favour of diverting nearly $1.4 million from a now-abandoned overhaul of Longford's Wellington Street to a new pathway linking the Village Green and Mill Dam Reserve.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.