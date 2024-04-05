Free campers will be 'pretty grumpy' about the need to book

Forcing campers to book overnight stays in state-run campgrounds will make it harder to freely access traditional camping experiences in Tasmania, according to an outdoors enthusiast.
The state government plans to introduce a booking system for all campgrounds managed by the Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service in national parks, reserves and conservation areas.
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party leader Adrian Pickin said he was not convinced a booking system was the right approach.
"These campgrounds are meant to be freely accessible for people...we shouldn't be making it harder to enjoy these camping experiences in the great outdoors."
Mr Pickin said a bigger issue for the parks and wildlife service was compliance and enforcement of current rules, and adequate provision of services.
"What is the purpose of a booking system if you are not funding compliance or helping to educate people about how to do the right thing."
Tasmanian National Park Association president Nick Sawyer said a booking system could account for any expected demand from interstate caravan tourists, and also deal with campground overcrowding before it reached crisis point.
But he said the plan would receive a mixed response from the public.
"If they have been turning up to a free camping spot for years without any problems, and without paying, they will be pretty grumpy about now being required to book," Mr Sawyer said.
"But if they are one of the people who have been displaced by ghost campers, then they will be glad to have the issue addressed."
He added that awareness and education was crucial.
"Parks will need to give thought to how they sell the idea and publicise it, to make sure campers are aware of the need to book before they leave home, rather than turning up and finding it is all booked out."
Caravanning Tasmania relations general manager Luke Chippindale said a booking system would allow the government to have greater surveillance and better data on camping trends, and improve provision of services.
But he said privately run caravan parks were a preferred alternative option to state-run campgrounds.
"You are better off in a safe, secure and regularly maintained environment, with all the facilities, which can provide a good experience for families and is value for money," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.