Alleged killer heard 'Holy Ghost' voice, believed victim was 'Lizard Man'

A violent criminal with a history of drug abuse and mental illness was hearing the voice of the 'Holy Ghost' when he smashed into a house and murdered a man in 2021, a coroner's inquest has reported.
Robert Harold Gerard, who died by suicide in Risdon Prison in May 2022, was already out on bail on serious assault charges when he drove to the house in Reedy Marsh and allegedly murdered former government driver Michael Hawkes.
In a report released on Monday, Coroner Robert Webster wrote that in the lead-up to the alleged murder, Mr Gerard formed the "delusional" belief that Mr Hawkes had kidnapped his son and raped, tortured, and killed him.
"He also believed the victim was a 'Lizard Man', with conspiratorial implication," Mr Webster wrote.
"He said the 'Holy Ghost' took over his voice and spoke its own dialogue. He woke on the morning of the alleged offending 'convinced' his son was dead, which he had to avenge."
The murder of Mr Hawkes took place on 12 January 2021, at a time when Mr Gerard was already facing serious assault charges for disembowelling a man with an improvised pole-knife in 2020.
Mr Gerard had started the day by knocking his own father unconscious before stealing his car and driving to addresses around Launceston to pick up two male passengers and his girlfriend, Gabrielle Young.
The passengers claimed that they believed they were traveling to the Reedy Marsh area for a camping trip.
On the way, they stopped to purchase ice - the street name for the drug crystal methamphetamine - which they consumed prior to continuing their journey.
After a brief stopover in Deloraine, Mr Gerard pulled into 464 Larcombes Rd, Reedy Marsh - the home of former parliamentary driver Michael Hawkes, 70.
"Without any conversation he has walked to the front door of the residence armed with a club and a large knife and kicked in the front door," the coroner's report read.
"It is then alleged he has murdered Michael Hawkes and wounded his wife Judith Hawkes."
Mr Gerard then went to a familiar neighbouring address that had been rented by a friend and changed into camouflaged clothing and body armour.
He then fled into the bush.
Police located him using an aerial drone and arrested him near Parkham later the next day.
Mr Gerard admitted to murder and wounding, but said the other occupants of the car had not known of his plan.
According to police, Mr Gerard may have formed his delusional views of Mr Hawkes after an incident several days earlier.
Dion Batt, a friend of Mr Gerard's, had rented the property adjacent to Mr and Mrs Hawkes' home.
On New Year's Day, Mr Batt told the Hawkes that he had been assaulted by Mr Gerard.
Police investigated the matter and subsequently transported Mr Batt and Mr Gerard's son to the Deloraine area.
"This was the last time Mr Gerard saw his son and thereafter he appeared to have delusional thoughts his son had been kidnapped and was being tortured," according to Mr Webster.
Forensic pathologist Dr Christopher Lawrence conducted an autopsy, and concluded that Mr Gerard had died as result of a partially suspended hanging.
"There were no suspicious circumstances and no evidence that he had been assaulted and/or murdered. I accept the opinion of Dr Lawrence," Mr Webster concluded.
He found no fault with the response of corrections officers and Ambulance Tasmania staff.
"By the time they were alerted to Mr Gerard's absence from his cell he had been deceased for some time. Nothing else could have been done to save him."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.