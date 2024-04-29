The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Poll: Which AFL teams do you think the Devils should play in Launceston?

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
April 30 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Which teams do you think should be pitted against the Devils in 2028. Pictures by Phillip Biggs, Paul Scambler and Craig George
Which teams do you think should be pitted against the Devils in 2028. Pictures by Phillip Biggs, Paul Scambler and Craig George

An often-heard complaint about the AFL fixturing for games in Launceston is, 'look at the teams playing, why would I go to that?'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.