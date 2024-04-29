Rob Fairs says thanks for voting for me as your member for Bass

I have been incredibly humbled by the people of Bass for electing me as their local Liberal Member.
As someone who has worked in media, I have spent many years talking to Tasmanians about the challenges they and their families face, and this experience will be invaluable as I represent those same people in Parliament.
As your local Member, I will be focussed on delivering on those important issues, like cost of living, health and housing.
During the election, I had the opportunity to share our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future. It's a plan is all about taking action on what matters most to Tasmanians.
In the North, this includes commencing work on a new $120 million Northern Heart Centre at the Launceston General Hospital.
This facility will be a life-saving addition to the Launceston General Hospital with more expert cardiology services, including diagnostics, procedures and extra ward beds - giving patients and families the very best care possible.
Bass has so many wonderful small businesses and we know they are the engine room of our economy, employing more than 100,000 Tasmanians across the State.
I am so passionate about supporting the Tasmanian business community which is why I'm particularly excited about the $300 energy credit for every small business in in Bass that will land in their account before the end of this financial year.
We are also cutting red tape and delivering a new $1 million grant program so that we can continue to back our businesses to grow, invest and create more jobs.
Sport brings people together, creates opportunities for our young people and helps us lead healthier lifestyles.
That's why our Government will invest $21.5 million into reinvigorating the Elphin Sports Centre.
From kids bouncing their first ball in under 8s all the way to our Launceston Tornadoes, we know what this facility means to the growing basketball community in Northern Tasmania.
These are just but a few elements of our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future and if you want to read more about what the Liberal Government is doing for you, go to www.tas.liberal.org.au/our-policies
I am so excited to represent the people of Bass and I look forward to seeing you all out and about.
Rob Fairs is a Liberal MP, he represents the seat of Bass.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.