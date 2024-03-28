Anger at Easter as best campground sites nabbed by ghost campers

Ghost camps continue to be seen across Tasmania's free campgrounds as the state's parks and wildlife service fail to take action against the trend, despite community frustration.
Campers unofficially reserve camping spots by leaving gear or empty tents at prime sites days or weeks before a planned arrival.
The trend generally occurs at peak times such as Easter, school breaks and long weekends.
Other campers have long-vented their anger, with one road-tripping tourist recently taking to social media to express their annoyance.
"It seems like park rangers cannot do anything about it," they wrote.
Tasmanian National Parks Association president Nick Sawyer said ghost camps were unfair on other campers doing the right thing and it was time for the state to take action.
"It's an issue that crops up every year and it probably needs to be taken a bit more seriously," Mr Sawyer said.
"If the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service don't have the authority to stamp it out then there needs to be some changes to make sure that they do."
But the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS) has no plans to introduce rules that would prevent people from reserving sites by leaving empty tents and gear at their free campgrounds.
A PWS spokesperson said its no-book campgrounds are subject to availability.
They said there is no rule that says campers must remain on-site to continue occupying the site.
"PWS allows people to stay for a fixed period of time. That may vary from, for example, 7 days up to a maximum 28 days in the one spot, with no restriction on the person being present at all times with their site," the spokesperson said.
"PWS rangers will request people to move on if they have overstayed."
The PWS did not comment on whether it would introduce a booking system for free campgrounds.
"PWS wants all visitors to have an opportunity to explore the state's reserves and encourages visitors to only stay as long as permitted to allow others the same opportunity," they said.
Tasmania's Parks and Wildlife Service manages several free campgrounds at various locations, such as the east coast's Bay of Fires Conservation Area and the north east's Water House Conservation Area.
It also offers paid and booked camping sites at Freycinet National Park with a ballot system for the Easter and Christmas peak periods.
