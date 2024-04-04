Bookings will be required at all national park campgrounds

Locals and tourists planning overnight stays in any of Tasmania's national park campgrounds will need to pre-book campsites under changes being made by the state government.
The government is developing a new app that will require campers and caravanners to book their stays at state-run campgrounds, but the start date is not yet known.
Pre-book and pre-pay online systems already operate in national parks, conservation areas and reserves in Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales.
The Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Services (TPWS) currently manages free campgrounds on a first-in and first-served basis at several sites statewide, but also holds ballots for popular campgrounds at peak times.
This system has given rise to ghost camp problems in peak holiday times.
Some argue that the financial and administrative costs of a booking system would be too much for TPWS, but the TPWS has said it supports such a system.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the new booking app would allow tourists to easily plan their camping holidays at state-run campgrounds.
"An easy to use free App will be developed to provide a single source of information on campsites in our parks and reserves. This will make it easier and simpler to plan camping trips and book campsites," Mr Rockliff said.
"It will also provide options if the first preference in an area is booked out."
The booking app formed part of the Liberal government's election plan to improve parks and wildlife attractions in Tasmania.
One of the plan's stated objectives is to maintain the state's competitive advantage when it comes to the natural environment, which also takes into account an expected increase in road-trip tourism from the new Spirit of Tasmania ferries.
Parks Victoria has a website booking system with interactive map that lists every campground that is available on certain dates, with a description of each campground, choice of site, and cost per night.
Popular campgrounds and peak holiday times are managed by a system that opens up bookings at set times.
For example, bookings for camping between January and October at a particular location will open on a set start date and close in a six day period.
The Queensland National Parks Booking Service requires users to start an account and make a paid booking to obtain a camping permit for a particular location and date.
The New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service requires campsites to be booked and paid for prior to arrival, and stipulates check-in and check-out times.
It provides information about nearby supermarkets, and other things to see and do in the area.
