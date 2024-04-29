The Sound of White floods Princess Theatre with tears after 20 years

If there's one thing Missy Higgins knows like the back of her hand - it's her iconic Sound of White album.
In a 20 year celebration of the masterpiece, a bustling crowd of young and old poured into the Princess Theatre on a Sunday night.
They all knew what they were in for - an emotion packed night of nostalgia delivered in true Missy style.
Eagerly anticipating the well known songs from The Sound of White, the national treasure teased the crowd with recently released and even new material about her divorce in the first half of the show.
And although never heard before, those songs quickly proved Missy Higgins can still force, even the coldest of hearts, open with songs like You Should Run and When Four became Three.
Higgins shared the stories behind most of the songs - tenderly allowing the crowd to sit alongside her grief in a fiercely intimate and unforgettable show where audible sobbing filled the silence between songs.
With Higgins' vocals more sophisticated than ever, her melodies rang right through the bodies of everyone sitting in the theatre.
Paired with subtle harmonies from her dear friends, complimented with angelic lighting and echoing reverb, the show almost felt like it wasn't real.
During the intermission, the lights turned on and revealed the swollen eyes of most - with some makeup almost completely washed away. As people looked around at one another, you couldn't help but feel a rare moment of vulnerability shared between strangers.
The second act kicked off with moments of relief - swallowing the lumps in our throats - when Higgins performed her upbeat material, like Casualty, This is How It Goes and of course the soundtrack to many of our lives in that crowd, Scar.
These songs were a great reminder of her diverse musical ability - she really can sing it all.
Joined by her band dressed in white - the stage was made up of talented musicians who clearly loved the album as much as we did.
Soon enough Higgins said, "Damn it, this one is another sad song - sorry."
Although she had nothing to apologise for.
The night ended, like it started - in tears . Higgins preformed a heart stopping rendition of the song itself, The Sound of White.
Inspired by the death of her cousin when she was young, Higgins belts the lyrics: "If I listen to the sound of white sometimes I hear your smile and breathe your light".
The final moments of the show gave the audience a chance to reflect on their own experiences with grief and acceptance - shining an uplifting and much needed light on loss.
